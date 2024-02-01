|
01.02.2024 15:09:00
Should You Buy the Bitcoin Dip Today?
After a historic start to the year with the approval of 11 new exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell by nearly 20% in the wake of the landmark decision and remains down more than 10% from the peak today. In what is shaping up to be a classic "buy the rumor, sell the news" event, hopes that the cryptocurrency's new home on Wall Street would mean it only goes up from here might need some reconsidering.Yet, despite the pullback (and to the dismay of critics), Bitcoin remains in a healthy position as the prospects of a bull market loom. From here on out, any chance to grab Bitcoin while it slips should be viewed as an opportunity. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0788
|
-0,0084
|
|
-0,77
|Japanischer Yen
|
160,0495
|
0,8395
|
|
0,53
|Britische Pfund
|
0,854
|
0,0004
|
|
0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9351
|
0,0025
|
|
0,26
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4367
|
-0,0658
|
|
-0,77
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.