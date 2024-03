Should You Buy the Bitcoin Dip Today?

After seemingly only going up for the last month, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is finally retracing some of the gains it made. With some of the dust settling, Bitcoin is changing hands at around $63,000 at the time of writing, a near 15% drop. Yet, these types of corrections are healthy and par for the course.If anything, investors should consider this dip as a healthy correction needed to make the next leg up. For those with sidelined cash who are waiting for an opportunity to grab some more Bitcoin, the recent pullback looks all the more enticing.Even when Bitcoin is in a bull market, it can experience significant declines. In fact, if this recent dip has run its course, it would be a relatively small one compared to those of years past.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel