|
20.03.2024 12:37:00
Should You Buy the Bitcoin Dip Today?
After seemingly only going up for the last month, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is finally retracing some of the gains it made. With some of the dust settling, Bitcoin is changing hands at around $63,000 at the time of writing, a near 15% drop. Yet, these types of corrections are healthy and par for the course.If anything, investors should consider this dip as a healthy correction needed to make the next leg up. For those with sidelined cash who are waiting for an opportunity to grab some more Bitcoin, the recent pullback looks all the more enticing.Even when Bitcoin is in a bull market, it can experience significant declines. In fact, if this recent dip has run its course, it would be a relatively small one compared to those of years past.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 360+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0932
|
0,0067
|
|
0,61
|Japanischer Yen
|
165,06
|
1,1500
|
|
0,70
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8547
|
0,0004
|
|
0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9687
|
0,0035
|
|
0,36
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5525
|
0,0528
|
|
0,62
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Zinspause der Fed: US-Börsen schließen fest -- ATX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt erstmals über 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel nur wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street legte am Mittwoch zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes standen zur Wochenmitte im Plus.