|
10.08.2024 11:05:00
Should You Buy the Ethereum Dip?
The world of cryptocurrencies is no stranger to dramatic price swings, but the recent downturn came as a major surprise given the backdrop of a bullish landscape. As just about every crypto shed double digits, one in particular was especially beat up: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). In a matter of 24 hours, the world's second most valuable crypto fell by roughly 25%.While it has regained some of the losses since falling from roughly $2,900 to as low as $2,180, Ethereum still remains well off its all-time high, let alone prices from last week. This drop begs the question: Should you consider buying the dip on Ethereum?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0919
|
0,0003
|
|
0,02
|Japanischer Yen
|
160,19
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8555
|
-0,0009
|
|
-0,11
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9453
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,03
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5145
|
0,0281
|
|
0,33
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.