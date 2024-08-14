|
14.08.2024 10:37:00
Should You Buy the New Ethereum ETFs?
The launch of the new spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs in January was a resounding success, so it's perhaps no surprise that the new spot Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ETFs that launched at the end of July were also a big success. They managed to pull in about 40% of what the spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in during their first week. That's impressive, given that Ethereum, with a market cap of $315 billion, is just one-quarter the size of Bitcoin.But should you be buying the new Ethereum ETFs? After all, the recent crypto market crash reminded us just how volatile and risky an investment in Ethereum can be. Let's take a closer look at three key factors to keep in mind.If you're a traditional buy-and-hold investor, then buying the new spot exchange-traded funds should be all about participating in the long-term price upside of Ethereum. And that's something that all of the new Ethereum ETFs do quite well. In fact, all of them hold nothing but Ethereum, so you're theoretically getting 1:1 exposure to the crypto's long-term price performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
