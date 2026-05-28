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28.05.2026 12:30:00
Should You Forget Bitcoin and Buy Dogecoin Instead?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was the first cryptocurrency to launch nearly two decades ago. Due to its meteoric rise, with its price having climbed 17,380% over the past 10 years (as of May 22), it has come to dominate the industry. Naturally, it's probably the first digital asset that comes to mind for investors.Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is also one of the founding fathers of the industry. Its price has skyrocketed 45,790% in the last decade. But it's significantly smaller than Bitcoin, so investors might think that it has much greater upside. Should you forget the world's leading cryptocurrency and buy the meme token instead? Here's the truth for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1654
|
0,0027
|
|
0,23
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,52
|
0,1200
|
|
0,06
|Britische Pfund
|
0,867
|
0,0011
|
|
0,12
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9136
|
-0,0013
|
|
-0,14
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1306
|
0,0209
|
|
0,23
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