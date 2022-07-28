|
Solana blockchain and the Proof of History
As the blockchain concept expands beyond cryptocurrency into software applications, improving transaction-throughput performance has become a critical area of research and development. One of the more visionary improvements in this area is the Proof of History, introduced by the Solana blockchain. This article introduces Solana and the Proof of History (PoH) concept, including a discussion of how Proof of History improves transaction speeds and how it works with other blockchain mechanisms such as Proof of Work and Proof of Stake.To read this article in full, please click here
