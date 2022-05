Solana Just Topped Ethereum in Daily NFT Sales Volume for the First Time

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amid the broader crypto market doldrums over the past several months, many investors may have missed a major milestone that Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and the Solana non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem just hit -- Solana generated more revenue in NFT sales over a 24-hour period than Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for the first time.Ethereum is the 800-pound gorilla in the room when it comes to NFTs, with projects like Crypto Kitties, Crypto Punks, and Bored Ape Yacht Club elevating NFTs into the mainstream, non-crypto consciousness for the first time. With world-renowned figures like rapper Jay-Z buying a CryptoPunk and Brazilian soccer star Neymar buying a Bored Ape, Ethereum ushered NFTs into their moment of arrival on the global stage.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading