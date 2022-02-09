Solana vs. Cardano: Which Could Overtake Ethereum First?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is a cryptocurrency giant -- and it's on its way to reshaping how business is done. That's through its leadership in decentralized applications (dApps). But Ethereum isn't resting on its laurels. Instead, the blockchain is in the middle of a major upgrade set to reduce congestion on the network and increase transaction speed.Sounds like Ethereum will remain the leader forever, right? Not necessarily. Two dynamic rivals are rising in the ranks -- and both have what it takes to overtake Ethereum. I'm talking about Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), the seventh- and eighth-biggest cryptocurrencies, respectively. Which may do it first? Let's take a closer look.