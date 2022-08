Solana vs Cardano: Which Could Overtake Ethereum First?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no doubt that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is bringing more real-world utility, as opposed to pure financial speculation, to the nascent industry by being the first blockchain with smart-contract functionality. The issue, however, is that when the network's demand peaks, fees can be high. What's more, Ethereum can only process about 15 transactions per second (TPS) right now, hardly enough to reach mainstream adoption. But there are other blockchains working to address Ethereum's issues. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), for example, are two so-called "Ethereum killers" that have real potential to become more prominent in the crypto market. Which has a better shot at passing Ethereum first? Continue reading