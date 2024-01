Spot Bitcoin ETF Gets Green Light: Is Ether Next?

The spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) obtained approval earlier this month. Now with Bitcoin being more accessible to the general public, investors are hopeful that the cryptocurrency can continue to build on the gains it has accumulated in recent months. And it may not be too long before another popular cryptocurrency follows in its footsteps. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may soon have its own spot ETF coming.Now that the spot Bitcoin ETF has obtained approval, crypto enthusiasts turn to what may seem like an inevitability: The approval of a spot Ethereum ETF. Ethereum is the second most popular cryptocurrency with a market cap of $305 billion, which is less than half of Bitcoin's value of $843 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel