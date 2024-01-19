|
19.01.2024 12:15:00
Spot Bitcoin ETF Gets Green Light: Is Ether Next?
The spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) obtained approval earlier this month. Now with Bitcoin being more accessible to the general public, investors are hopeful that the cryptocurrency can continue to build on the gains it has accumulated in recent months. And it may not be too long before another popular cryptocurrency follows in its footsteps. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may soon have its own spot ETF coming.Now that the spot Bitcoin ETF has obtained approval, crypto enthusiasts turn to what may seem like an inevitability: The approval of a spot Ethereum ETF. Ethereum is the second most popular cryptocurrency with a market cap of $305 billion, which is less than half of Bitcoin's value of $843 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0894
|
0,0019
|
|
0,18
|Japanischer Yen
|
161,344
|
0,2240
|
|
0,14
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8576
|
0,0017
|
|
0,20
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9459
|
0,0016
|
|
0,17
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5169
|
0,0126
|
|
0,15
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach neuen Rekorden: US-Börsen schließen weit im Plus -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominierten am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.