20.07.2026 14:19:00

Standard Chartered Renews Call for $100,000 Bitcoin by End of 2026. Here's the Most Likely Scenario

Geoff Kendrick, global head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered, provided a bullish Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) forecast earlier this month. In a note to investors, he reaffirmed a $100,000 price target for the leading cryptocurrency by the end of 2026. He also touched on Strategy's (NASDAQ: MSTR) recent Bitcoin sales, calling them "mostly noise rather than a signal."Bitcoin sits at about $64,000 as of July 17, so it would need to increase 56% to meet that target. That's certainly possible -- Bitcoin has delivered those types of gains before -- but there are reasons to be skeptical of Standard Chartered's call.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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