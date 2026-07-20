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20.07.2026 14:19:00
Standard Chartered Renews Call for $100,000 Bitcoin by End of 2026. Here's the Most Likely Scenario
Geoff Kendrick, global head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered, provided a bullish Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) forecast earlier this month. In a note to investors, he reaffirmed a $100,000 price target for the leading cryptocurrency by the end of 2026. He also touched on Strategy's (NASDAQ: MSTR) recent Bitcoin sales, calling them "mostly noise rather than a signal."Bitcoin sits at about $64,000 as of July 17, so it would need to increase 56% to meet that target. That's certainly possible -- Bitcoin has delivered those types of gains before -- but there are reasons to be skeptical of Standard Chartered's call.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1415
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,20
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,49
|
-0,1600
|
|
-0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8484
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,22
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,924
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9506
|
-0,0167
|
|
-0,19
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