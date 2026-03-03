|
03.03.2026 11:00:00
Standard Chartered Says Ethereum (ETH) Will Reach $4,000 This Year. But It Will Fall Further First
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is under pressure. It has fallen by more than 30% year to date -- the worst start to a year since it launched in 2015. There's increasing talk of a crypto winter, and unfortunately, it looks like things could get worse before they get better. Yet there are good reasons to think matter will improve.A recent note from Standard Chartered (LSE: STAN) says that Ethereum could fall to as low as $1,400 before rebounding. Ethereum now trade for about $2,000, suggesting it could fall by another 30%.The investment bank sees further near-term losses for major cryptocurrencies, citing sinking values of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holdings, meaning that many holders are underwater. Prices are unlikely to recover until the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates further, which doesn't look likely until at least June. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1582
|
-0,0107
|
|
-0,91
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,89
|
-1,0600
|
|
-0,58
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8703
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,20
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9093
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,16
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0358
|
-0,1058
|
|
-1,16
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: ATX rauscht ab -- DAX fällt deutlich unter 24.000 Punkte -- US-Börsen mit Kursrutsch erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigt sich deutlich schwächer. Die US-Börsen werden in Rot erwartet. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.