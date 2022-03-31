|
31.03.2022 20:56:17
State Governments Embracing Bitcoin and Investors Should Follow Suit
Last week the governor of Florida announced plans to become the second state to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment for state taxes. About a month ago, Colorado's Governor Polis made a similar announcement, in hopes of making the state more crypto-friendly. At the Sunshine State's recent press conference, Governor DeSantis remarked he has instructed "state agencies [to] figure out ways where if a business wants to pay tax [with] cryptocurrency to Florida we should be willing to accept that."It doesn't seem that long ago that politicians were portraying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as something similar to the "Wild West". It's safe to say much has changed. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
