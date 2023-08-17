|
17.08.2023 14:10:00
Staying Ahead of the Game: Why I'm Investing in Ethereum Today
At the forefront of the burgeoning sector of decentralized finance (DeFi), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) stands as the undisputed leader. With its robust smart contract capabilities and first-mover advantage, developers have harnessed its potential to create innovative decentralized applications, ranging from lending ecosystems to stablecoins and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). While various blockchain networks offer DeFi and smart contract functionality, Ethereum's pioneering position has firmly established it as the preferred choice not only for developers, but also for more traditional companies exploring new blockchain-based business models. The convergence of DeFi and traditional finance is in its beginning stages, but a handful of recent announcements prove that Ethereum is firmly leading the charge and might be worthy of a spot in investors' portfolios.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,086
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,21
|Japanischer Yen
|
158,8065
|
-0,3735
|
|
-0,23
|Britische Pfund
|
0,853
|
-0,0018
|
|
-0,21
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9555
|
-0,0021
|
|
-0,22
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5039
|
-0,0178
|
|
-0,21
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel leichter. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.