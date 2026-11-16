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16.11.2026 18:25:02
Stock Market Midday, Nov. 16: Nasdaq Tumbles as Wall Street Braces for Nvidia Earnings and Bitcoin Slides
Wall Street extended its recent losses on Monday, November 16, as mounting selling pressure across technology and cryptocurrency markets weighed on investor sentiment ahead of Nvidia's highly anticipated earnings report. As of 11:31 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) led major indexes lower, falling 1.34% to 24,799, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) declined 0.99% to 7,487. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) slipped 0.60% to 52,032.
Selling pressure extended beyond equities, with gold declining 0.61% to $3,862.60 and Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) falling to its lowest level since July. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.15%, placing additional pressure on equity valuations. Sector performance remained mixed, with real estate leading gains and communication services suffering the steepest losses.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) bucked the broader market sell-off, jumping 7.01% after the meat producer's encouraging fiscal 2027 guidance overshadowed a fourth-quarter earnings miss.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1003
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,21
|Japanischer Yen
|
175,45
|
-0,5600
|
|
-0,32
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8345
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9242
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,6329
|
-0,0139
|
|
-0,16
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