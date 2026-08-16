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16.08.2026 12:40:00
Strategy CEO Phong Le Thinks MSTR Stock Will Outperform Bitcoin During the Next Bull Market. Here's Why He's Wrong.
Just two years ago, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) was the talk of the stock market. It had somehow figured out a way to outperform Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and its aggressive, nonstop strategy of accumulating Bitcoin as quickly as possible seemed like a stroke of genius.So, could the same phenomenon happen again as soon as Bitcoin goes into bull market mode? Strategy CEO Phong Le is convinced that it could happen; all that's required is for investors to patiently wait out the current crypto bear market.The problem, quite frankly, is that Strategy has already ruffled the feathers of quite a few crypto investors with its new approach of "Sometimes sell your Bitcoin." Remember, this was the company that famously told investors, "Never sell your Bitcoin."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,157
|
0,0041
|
|
0,35
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,29
|
0,3700
|
|
0,20
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8557
|
0,0007
|
|
0,08
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,941
|
0,0031
|
|
0,33
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0795
|
0,0336
|
|
0,37
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