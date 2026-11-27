Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has now bought Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) four weeks in a row, with the most recent purchase disclosed on Nov. 23. Considering that Strategy is the largest Bitcoin treasury company, you might think investors would be happy about this buying streak.

The share price tells a different story. Shares of Strategy reached a 52-week low of about $70 on Nov. 25, before rebounding to close at $80. Even after that recovery, Strategy stock is still down 39% since the start of the month. The Bitcoin acquisition approach has worked in the past, but this time, it feels more like a token gesture.

Image source: Getty Images.

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