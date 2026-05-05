05.05.2026 13:00:00

Strategy Just Gobbled Up 0.5% of the Bitcoin Supply in 90 Days. Here's What Could Happen Next.

Between early February and late April, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, purchased 103,690 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), spending more than $7.5 billion in the process. Its holdings now stand at more than 818,000 bitcoins, or about 3.9% of Bitcoin's 21 million-coin supply cap.The pace of those purchases -- totaling around 0.5% of the coin's maximum possible supply -- suggests that the company has a particular timeline in mind for its accumulation. For investors, the most relevant question is whether this purchasing is a structurally bullish force or if it's introducing centralization, which could prove to be a risk later on.Let's dive in and try to get some clarity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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