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05.05.2026 13:00:00
Strategy Just Gobbled Up 0.5% of the Bitcoin Supply in 90 Days. Here's What Could Happen Next.
Between early February and late April, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, purchased 103,690 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), spending more than $7.5 billion in the process. Its holdings now stand at more than 818,000 bitcoins, or about 3.9% of Bitcoin's 21 million-coin supply cap.The pace of those purchases -- totaling around 0.5% of the coin's maximum possible supply -- suggests that the company has a particular timeline in mind for its accumulation. For investors, the most relevant question is whether this purchasing is a structurally bullish force or if it's introducing centralization, which could prove to be a risk later on.Let's dive in and try to get some clarity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
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1,1703
|
0,0013
|
|
0,11
|Japanischer Yen
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184,5825
|
0,7925
|
|
0,43
|Britische Pfund
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0,863
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-0,0009
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-0,10
|Schweizer Franken
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0,9152
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,13
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1713
|
0,0149
|
|
0,16
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