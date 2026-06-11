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11.06.2026 22:15:01
Strategy Just Made a Major Bitcoin Buy After Selling For the First Time Since 2022. What Does It Mean for Bitcoin Investors?
Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, was once a slow-growth software company. But in 2020, its co-founder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor, directed the company to start hoarding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Today, it's the world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.Saylor has repeatedly told investors to "never sell" their Bitcoin, and he boldly predicted its price would surge to $21 million by 2046. Strategy has only sold Bitcoin twice: 704 Bitcoins for $11.8 million in Dec. 2022, and another 32 Bitcoins for $2.5 million in May 2026. It still holds 845,256 Bitcoins, or 4% of all the Bitcoins that will ever be produced, which are worth $53.8 billion today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1568
|
-0,0010
|
|
-0,09
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,493
|
0,2830
|
|
0,15
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8631
|
0,0004
|
|
0,04
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9214
|
0,0012
|
|
0,13
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0644
|
-0,0090
|
|
-0,10