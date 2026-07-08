|
08.07.2026 12:54:00
Strategy Just Unveiled a Brand-New Approach to Bitcoin. Is the World's Biggest Bitcoin Treasury Company in Trouble?
The company that famously told investors "Never sell your Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)" is now selling its Bitcoin. After announcing a brand-new approach to Bitcoin on June 29, Michael Saylor's Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, announced the massive sale of 3,558 BTC at a total price of $216 million.Strategy has done its very best to convince investors that all this is being done to bolster long-term shareholder value and to put the company on a much stronger financial footing. But it's hard not to see that the wheels are coming off the Bitcoin treasury company wagon.Strategy famously created the notion of the Bitcoin treasury company, and that's why its decision to sell some of its Bitcoin has been so highly debated. If a company set up solely to accumulate Bitcoin is now selling some of it, is the Bitcoin treasury company business model broken?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1419
|
0,0011
|
|
0,09
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,6
|
0,6500
|
|
0,35
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8527
|
-0,0016
|
|
-0,19
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9228
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9501
|
0,0042
|
|
0,05
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Mittwoch ab. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.