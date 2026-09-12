12.09.2026 11:37:00

Strategy Sold Bitcoin at $60K and Then Bought It at $80K. That's Why I'm Not Buying Bitcoin Treasury Companies Right Now.

When investing, a fundamental principle has always been to "buy low, sell high." In other words, pick up an asset at a low price and then sell it at a higher price. That's true for equities, and it's also true for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

That's why I'm so concerned about the Bitcoin treasury companies right now. They are turning that core piece of investment logic on its head: They are buying high and selling low. From my perspective, that makes them very unattractive investment targets.

To see this dynamic in action, consider what happened to Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, this summer. From June 30 to Aug. 10, the company sold Bitcoin four times, at prices ranging from $59,256 to $64,262. For the sake of argument, let's call this $60K.

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