Tesla Beats Earnings Estimates and Sells Bitcoin -- Is the Stock a Buy?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) battled several headwinds in the second quarter ended June 30, including a difficult macroeconomic environment and COVID-related lockdowns leading to a three-week closure at Gigafactory Shanghai in China. But the trouble didn't stop there. Shortly after the factory reopened, supply chain problems brought production to a near-standstill in May. Collectively, those obstacles caused a substantial deceleration in production and delivery totals compared to the prior year, and both metrics declined sequentially.On a related note, uncertainty surrounding the COVID situation in China led Tesla's management to sell about 75% of its Bitcoin. That move bolstered its balance sheet with $936 billion in additional cash, but Bitcoin was still a headwind to profitability, as its value dropped sharply during the ongoing crypto market crash.Even so, Tesla beat Wall Street's estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue climbed 42% to $16.9 billion and non-GAAP earnings soared 57% to $2.27 per diluted share. After that solid performance, is the stock a buy?