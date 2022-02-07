07.02.2022 17:37:39

Tesla's Bitcoin Investment Hits Nearly $2 Billion—Here's How That Compares To Billionaire Novogratz's Galaxy, Dorsey's Square And More

Despite a $101 million impairment loss last year, Tesla's crypto stash is worth more than the bitcoin holdings of Marathon Digital, Square and Coinbase—combined.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"

Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:

» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1425
-0,0040
-0,34
Japanischer Yen
131,552
-0,6280
-0,48
Britische Pfund
0,8449
-0,0011
-0,13
Schweizer Franken
1,0564
-0,0048
-0,45
Hongkong-Dollar
8,9027
-0,0251
-0,28
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erholten sich im Montagshandel. In New York zeigen sich die Anleger am Montag unentschlossen. In Fernost prägten unterschiedliche Vorzeichen das Bild.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen