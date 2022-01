Thank Bitcoin for Making This Stock So Cheap in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The recent sell-off in the stock market hasn't spared crypto; Bitcoin is barely up over the past year and down almost 60% from its all-time high. Shares of cryptocurrency technology company Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) are facing a similar struggle, down roughly the same amount.Bitcoin and Coinbase tend to trade together, so the recent slide could be a great opportunity for investors to consider Coinbase as a long-term holding. Here's why.Continue reading