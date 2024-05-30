|
30.05.2024 15:51:00
The 2024 Bitcoin Halving Is Still Playing Out. Here's What to Expect Next.
The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving (also known as the halvening) event was, perhaps, grossly underappreciated this year. By pure happenstance, the April 19 halving took place while the cryptocurrency market obsessed over the SEC's approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs.Yet investors shouldn't downplay the significance of the 2024 Bitcoin halving event. While it already took place over a month ago, it will have ripple effects throughout the year and beyond.Exactly what happens next is anyone's guess, but Bitcoin HODL-ers should look to policymakers -- and not only the SEC -- for clues. Much like a certain yellow metal, Bitcoin's value proposition stems from its limited supply, and understanding this is the key to HODL-ing with conviction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
