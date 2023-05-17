The 3 Types of Cryptos That Could Outperform Bitcoin This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even with its recent pullback from the $30,000 price level, Bitcoin remains one of the top-performing cryptos of 2023. It is up 65% this year, and it's hard to find any large market-cap coins that can top this. But savvy investors know it's best not to put all your eggs into one basket. If you are looking to diversify your crypto portfolio, here are three types of digital coins that could outperform Bitcoin this year. While Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continues to be the dominant Layer 1 blockchain in the crypto world, there are plenty of up-and-comers that hope to dethrone it. Three rivals that stand out are Solana, Aptos, and Fantom. Both Solana and Aptos are up more than 100% this year, and Fantom is not too far behind, at 93%.Continue reading