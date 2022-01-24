24.01.2022 11:51:00

The 4 Most Dangerous Bitcoin Stocks in 2022

Despite volatility picking up during the fourth quarter, it was another fantastic year for the major indexes and the cryptocurrency space. The benchmark S&P 500 ended 27% higher last year, with the kingpin of all digital currencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), more than doubling up the S&P 500's gain.But take a few steps back and adjust your focus for a completely different view. Whereas the S&P 500 has doubled over the trailing five years, Bitcoin has catapulted higher by more than 5,000%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:

» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.

