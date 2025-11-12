|
12.11.2025 11:27:00
The Best Spot Bitcoin ETF to Invest $500 In Right Now
If you want to invest in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) without buying the actual cryptocurrency, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been an option since January 2024. But which one should you choose?Nine of the 11 Bitcoin ETFs that were approved on Jan. 11, 2024, have amassed at least $600 million of assets under management (AUM) by now. And even if you have an investing budget of $500 or less, it won't be hard to fit any of these ETFs under that limit. The highest-priced option as of this writing on Nov. 10, 2025, is the Hashdex Bitcoin ETF at $120 per share.Investors are voting with their wallets in this fund group. According to Finviz, eight of the 11 classic Bitcoin ETFs have seen asset outflows over the last month -- investors are taking out more money than they're putting in. Two more are simply holding steady. The outlier with a very small but definitely positive net inflow was the VanEck Bitcoin Trust (NYSEMKT: HODL), showing a 0.2% inflow in 30 days.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1637
|
0,0045
|
|
0,39
|Japanischer Yen
|
179,49
|
0,1300
|
|
0,07
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8823
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9228
|
-0,0022
|
|
-0,23
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0425
|
0,0345
|
|
0,38
