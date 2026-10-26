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26.10.2026 19:01:47
The Bitcoin Bull Market Is Finally Here, According to Strategy's Michael Saylor. Could Bitcoin Hit a Price of $100,000 in 2027?
According to Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of Bitcoin treasury company Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), the next Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull market cycle has already started. That's music to the ears of patient crypto investors, who have been waiting more than a year for Bitcoin to regain its upward ascent.
If all goes according to plan, Bitcoin could be headed to the $100,000 price level sooner than anyone expected. Here's why.
Over the past decade, crypto investors have noticed a handful of key indicators that can help to predict when Bitcoin will begin its next bull market rally. One of these is the 200-week moving average. If Bitcoin can climb significantly above its 200-week moving average for a prolonged period of time, the thinking goes, then it's likely off to the races.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1182
|
-0,0026
|
|
-0,23
|Japanischer Yen
|
176,092
|
0,2320
|
|
0,13
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8378
|
-0,0004
|
|
-0,05
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9251
|
0,0004
|
|
0,04
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,7731
|
-0,0214
|
|
-0,24
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