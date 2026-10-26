The Bitcoin Bull Market Is Finally Here, According to Strategy's Michael Saylor. Could Bitcoin Hit a Price of $100,000 in 2027?

According to Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of Bitcoin treasury company Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), the next Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull market cycle has already started. That's music to the ears of patient crypto investors, who have been waiting more than a year for Bitcoin to regain its upward ascent.

If all goes according to plan, Bitcoin could be headed to the $100,000 price level sooner than anyone expected. Here's why.

Over the past decade, crypto investors have noticed a handful of key indicators that can help to predict when Bitcoin will begin its next bull market rally. One of these is the 200-week moving average. If Bitcoin can climb significantly above its 200-week moving average for a prolonged period of time, the thinking goes, then it's likely off to the races.

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