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25.11.2026 17:33:01
The Bitcoin Dominance Metric Just Fell Below 60%. Could Altcoin Season Be Right Around the Corner?
November hasn't been kind to Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). The most valuable cryptocurrency has tanked 21% this month (as of Nov. 24). It's currently trading below $60,000, near its lowest level in the past 12 months.
Bearish sentiment is clearly taking over. It's impossible to pinpoint an exact reason for the recent decline. A higher-for-longer interest rate environment amid ongoing above-average inflation might be nudging investors to take some risk off the table.
As a result, Bitcoin dominance, which measures the market capitalization of the top digital asset relative to the overall cryptocurrency industry, is 58.6%. Does this reading suggest that altcoins are ready to explode?
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0972
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,05
|Japanischer Yen
|
174,7495
|
0,0495
|
|
0,03
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8371
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9153
|
0,0031
|
|
0,34
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5985
|
-0,0067
|
|
-0,08
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