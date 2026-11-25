November hasn't been kind to Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). The most valuable cryptocurrency has tanked 21% this month (as of Nov. 24). It's currently trading below $60,000, near its lowest level in the past 12 months.

Bearish sentiment is clearly taking over. It's impossible to pinpoint an exact reason for the recent decline. A higher-for-longer interest rate environment amid ongoing above-average inflation might be nudging investors to take some risk off the table.

As a result, Bitcoin dominance, which measures the market capitalization of the top digital asset relative to the overall cryptocurrency industry, is 58.6%. Does this reading suggest that altcoins are ready to explode?

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