|
18.05.2024 19:13:00
The Bitcoin Halving Is Done. 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now.
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) halving, which occurred on April 19, was one of the biggest catalysts for the cryptocurrency market this year. That closely watched event, which halves the rewards for mining Bitcoin every four years, was widely expected to tighten the top cryptocurrency's supply and stabilize its market price.Along with the halving, the approvals of Bitcoin's first spot price ETFs and hopes for lower interest rates all brought back the bulls and boosted its price by more than 140% over the past 12 months. I personally believe Bitcoin still has plenty of room to run, but investors should also consider investing in three other promising cryptocurrencies -- Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -- as the crypto winter finally ends.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,087
|
0,0004
|
|
0,04
|Japanischer Yen
|
169,6
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,856
|
-0,0018
|
|
-0,21
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,989
|
0,0042
|
|
0,43
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4807
|
0,0031
|
|
0,04
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.