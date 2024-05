The Bitcoin Halving Is Done. 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now.

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) halving, which occurred on April 19, was one of the biggest catalysts for the cryptocurrency market this year. That closely watched event, which halves the rewards for mining Bitcoin every four years, was widely expected to tighten the top cryptocurrency's supply and stabilize its market price.Along with the halving, the approvals of Bitcoin's first spot price ETFs and hopes for lower interest rates all brought back the bulls and boosted its price by more than 140% over the past 12 months. I personally believe Bitcoin still has plenty of room to run, but investors should also consider investing in three other promising cryptocurrencies -- Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -- as the crypto winter finally ends.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel