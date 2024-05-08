|
08.05.2024 13:35:00
The Bitcoin Halving Is Done: 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving on April 19 was one of the most anticipated events of the year for crypto investors. Previous Bitcoin halvings have led to spectacular crypto market rallies, and the expectation is that this halving cycle -- despite the recent downturn in price for Bitcoin -- will be no different.So which cryptocurrencies are best positioned to soar in value after the Bitcoin halving? In addition to Bitcoin, three cryptos could turn in some spectacular gains over the next 12 months.Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) is a blockchain designed to piggyback on the long-term success of Bitcoin. As a Layer-2 blockchain, it sits on top of the Bitcoin blockchain and provides extra scalability and functionality. You can think of it as making the core Bitcoin blockchain better than it already is.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0732
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,15
|Japanischer Yen
|
167,3035
|
0,1435
|
|
0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8598
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,07
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9762
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3881
|
-0,0142
|
|
-0,17
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX freundlich -- DAX markiert neuen Rekord über 18.600-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Aktienmärkte mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex hält weiter Kurs auf neue Allzeithochs. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag vermehrt Gewinne.