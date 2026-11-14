14.11.2026 13:45:00

The Blockchain Boom Is Still Happening Behind the Scenes. These 3 Growth Stocks Will Benefit.

Blockchain technology is one of the most innovative technologies that can compound wealth for savvy investors, but blockchain won't feel as mainstream as Bitcoin.

One of the main takeaways from the Assets on Blockchain Conference is that the next 1 billion blockchain users won't be onboarded into blockchain. Instead, they will be onboarded to blockchain-based products. For instance, people do not need to know how Apple Pay's technology works to use the service.

Speakers at the event highlighted how blockchain can make the financial grid more efficient and bring greater transparency to alternative assets such as real estate. You don't have to create blockchain technology to ride this trend. These three growth stocks are well-positioned to reward investors seeking greater exposure to blockchain.

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