The Bull Case for Bitcoin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is an enterprise software and business intelligence company, and CEO Michael Saylor has put billions of his company's money into Bitcoin and hundreds of millions of his personal wealth into the cryptocurrency.In this podcast, he and Motley Fool co-founder Tom Gardner discuss:To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading