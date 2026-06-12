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12.06.2026 22:13:00
The Contrarian Case for Ripple Over XRP: Should You Buy While It's Trading Near $1?
Something interesting is going on right now when it comes to the valuation of Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), the crypto token, and Ripple, the private business. Over the past 12 months, Ripple's private valuation has soared by more than 50%. Meanwhile, XRP -- the token at the center of Ripple's decentralized ecosystem -- has lost roughly 50% of its value over the same period. Does the valuation disconnect provide investors an opportunity to buy XRP at a relative discount? Or should they consider buying Ripple on private markets, despite the complications of making investments outside the regular Wall Street markets?While Ripple's ecosystem token, XRP, is often simply referred to as "Ripple," there is a big difference between the tradable token and Ripple, the private business. Owning Ripple equity is not the same as owning XRP tokens.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1567
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,10
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,49
|
0,2800
|
|
0,15
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8628
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9221
|
0,0019
|
|
0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0635
|
-0,0100
|
|
-0,11
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