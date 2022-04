The Difference in Ethereum Contracts for NFTs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When discussing Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), it's hard to know how many NFT contracts it has and what they're used for. In this clip from "The Crypto Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 23, Fool.com contributor Travis Hoium answers a member's question about whether there is a difference in contracts when it comes to NFTs.Continue reading