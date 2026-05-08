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08.05.2026 23:13:00
The Easiest Way to Get Bitcoin Exposure Without Buying It Directly
If you are thinking about buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), you have plenty of options for getting exposure to the world's top cryptocurrency. You could, for example, buy it directly on a crypto exchange. Or you could buy a Bitcoin proxy stock such as Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR).But by far the easiest way is by buying one of the new spot Bitcoin ETFs. The first of these was launched in January 2024, and they have been a smash success. Within a year of launching, they had quickly pulled in more than $100 billion from investors.The only hard part, frankly, is choosing which of the spot Bitcoin ETFs you would like to buy. All told, there are now more than a dozen such ETFs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1785
|
0,0057
|
|
0,48
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,79
|
0,7700
|
|
0,42
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8653
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9152
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2265
|
0,0408
|
|
0,44
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