23.07.2026 11:36:00

The Ethereum Blockchain Ecosystem Is Preparing for a Major Shake-Up. That's Why I'm Bullish on ETH Right Now.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is going through changes. The Ethereum Foundation, the non-profit that supports the ecosystem, has cut about 20% of its workforce and said it would cut its annual budget by 40%. Several new organizations will now take responsibility for key segments of the popular blockchain's development alongside the Ethereum community. Change can be unsettling and unpredictable, but I think these developments will be positive for the second-biggest cryptocurrency. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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