|
23.07.2026 11:36:00
The Ethereum Blockchain Ecosystem Is Preparing for a Major Shake-Up. That's Why I'm Bullish on ETH Right Now.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is going through changes. The Ethereum Foundation, the non-profit that supports the ecosystem, has cut about 20% of its workforce and said it would cut its annual budget by 40%. Several new organizations will now take responsibility for key segments of the popular blockchain's development alongside the Ethereum community. Change can be unsettling and unpredictable, but I think these developments will be positive for the second-biggest cryptocurrency. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1386
|
0,0005
|
|
0,04
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,4235
|
0,0335
|
|
0,02
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8535
|
-0,0011
|
|
-0,13
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,93
|
0,0006
|
|
0,06
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9284
|
0,0051
|
|
0,06
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX leichter -- DAX fester -- Wall Street gespalten -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag bergab.