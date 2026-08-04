|
04.08.2026 20:57:01
The First Spot Bitcoin ETF Is About to Shut Down. Here's What Crypto Investors Need to Know
The Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEMKT:DEFI) launched in 2022. It was the first Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) futures ETF registered under the Securities Act of 1933.On Aug. 4, Hashdex announced that it would be liquidating the fund. According to CoinDesk, the closure “may be the first liquidation of a U.S. spot bitcoin offering” in history.Other Bitcoin-focused funds have closed before, including the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF. But that fund closed once spot-market Bitcoin funds were approved. At the time, the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF had just $69 million in assets under management, the bulk of which was expected to be moved to its new VanEck Bitcoin ETF (NYSEMKT:HODL), which was then allowed to own Bitcoin directly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1548
|
0,0018
|
|
0,16
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,06
|
0,1300
|
|
0,07
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8576
|
0,0005
|
|
0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9324
|
-0,0007
|
|
-0,08
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0566
|
0,0144
|
|
0,16
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZuversicht für Nahost-Konflikt: ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog zur Wochenmitte an. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich hingegen etwas schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.