09.11.2025 19:17:05
The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Grows to $88 Billion Handily Beating the VanEck Bitcoin ETF
VanEck Bitcoin ETF (NYSEMKT:HODL) and iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) both aim to track the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) as closely as possible, offering investors a straightforward way to access the cryptocurrency’s performance. This comparison breaks down their costs, returns, risks, and key characteristics to help clarify which may align better for investors with different priorities.HODL is slightly more affordable, with a 0.20% expense ratio compared to IBIT’s 0.25% (as reported by Financial Modeling Prep). However, IBIT’s AUM is significantly larger.IBIT’s primary holding is bitcoin, with small amounts of cash also included.—reflecting its goal to match bitcoin’s price performance. The fund is relatively new (1.8 years old) but has already reached $88.0 billion in AUM as of November 3, 2025, and its top holdings list includes only bitcoin and small amounts of cash. There are no embedded quirks or leverage resets to watch for.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
