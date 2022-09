The Latest Bitcoin News You Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen over 60% from its highs and now faces more pressure from competing blockchains than it ever has before. It also has to deal with reduced trading volume and miners selling crypto rapidly. This video covers some reasons to be wary about jumping into Bitcoin right now. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sept. 27, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 27, 2022.Continue reading