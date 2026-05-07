07.05.2026 14:00:00

The MacBook Neo Could Be the Best Reason to Buy Apple Stock

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) launched its new low-priced laptop, the MacBook Neo in March -- and that should be good news for investors.  Starting at $599 with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, this laptop is intended to make the Mac experience "even more accessible to millions of people around the world."MacBook Neo has gotten enthusiastic reviews and quickly sparked strong demand.  This budget laptop was a guest star on Apple's recent quarterly earnings call on April 30, when company executives shared good news about the low-cost laptop's big positive impact on Mac sales.Here are a few big reasons why MacBook Neo might be a powerful reason to buy Apple stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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