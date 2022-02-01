|
01.02.2022 15:09:00
The Most Important Risk Bitcoin Investors Should Focus On in 2022
Last September, El Salvador made headlines by becoming the first country to adopt Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as legal tender. Unsurprisingly, the move was met with a ton of skepticism, as well as major support from the crypto community. No other nation has made such a move, indicating how far the top cryptocurrency still has to go to achieve widespread adoption. In fact, some countries are taking harsher stances, in some cases completely restricting crypto use. Consequently, the most important risk Bitcoin investors need to focus on is the possibility of more government intervention. Let's take a closer look. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
