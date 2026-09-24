24.09.2026 22:17:00

The New ZCash ETF Just Passed $915 Million in Assets. Is Zcash a Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

On Sept. 8, the Zcash ETF (NYSEMKT: ZCSH), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds the privacy coin Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC), reported in a regulatory filing that its assets had topped $500 million. The filing arrived less than two weeks after the fund's listing on Aug. 25. By Sept. 22, it had more than $915.1 million in assets.

There are now clear signs that investors in the traditional financial sector are interested in getting exposure to Zcash as an investment, even if they don't insist on using its privacy technology with their own money.

What's more, the early traction of the Zcash ETF is a very favorable sign for the underlying Zcash crypto's future performance. When considered alongside the other factors affecting Zcash's price, it's another reason to think about buying the coin right now.

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