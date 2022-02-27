|
27.02.2022 12:30:00
The Newest Bitcoin Mining ETF on the Market
Recently launched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining exchange-traded fund (ETF) Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ: WGMI)is hoping to grab investor interest with its focus on renewable energy and the miners that use it. In this episode of "The Crypto Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 9, Fool.com contributors Jon Quast, Chris MacDonald, and Travis Hoium discuss the new ETF's holdings and its fun, crypto-friendly ticker symbol.Jon Quast: Moving along here, I did want to talk about this new ETF that launched on Monday, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF. I'm not aware of any other Bitcoin mining ETF, maybe they do exist and I just wasn't aware. But I love this ticker symbol here, guys. WGMI is the ticker symbol that they went with. For those who don't know, this is often used in cryptocurrency circles, more NFT circles, I would say.Continue reading
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1272
|
0,0074
|
|
0,66
|Japanischer Yen
|
130,78
|
1,4500
|
|
1,12
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8399
|
0,0029
|
|
0,35
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0443
|
0,0079
|
|
0,76
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,8032
|
0,0604
|
|
0,69
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit markantem Rebound -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 14.500 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte vor dem Wochenende deutlich zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich ebenfalls auf Erholungskurs. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag stärker. Auf den Parketts in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen.