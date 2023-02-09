The One and Only Reason I'm Buying Bitcoin Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's time for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investors to ignore its price and focus on other metrics. Two in particular: hash rate and mining difficulty. Hash rate is a statistic that measures the computational power required to mine Bitcoin. You could think of it like horsepower in a car. When Bitcoin's hash rate increases, it means that the network is becoming more powerful. The other metric is mining difficulty, which quantifies the chance of successfully mining Bitcoin. The two are strongly correlated, so as one increases or decreases the other eventually follows. Continue reading