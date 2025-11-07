07.11.2025 19:31:08

The "Original Ethereum" Ethereum Classic Surges 28% Friday, Trouncing Ethereum. Here's Why.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is one top-50 cryptocurrency project that many investors may have forgotten about. The original Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) proof-of-work blockchain (which was forked in years past as Ethereum looked to shift toward a proof-of-stake model) is still powered by the same mining consensus mechanism that Bitcoin and other crypto projects operate with.Thus, with most of the activity attributed to Ethereum taking place on its proof-of-stake chain, Ethereum Classic's appeal has dwindled, as has its token price over the past year.Still down on the year, Ethereum Classic's 28.9% surge as of 1:05 p.m. ET Friday suggests this token may move back into the green on the one-year chart as momentum starts to pick up for this legacy blockchain project.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
