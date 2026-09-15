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15.09.2026 22:30:00
The Price of Bitcoin May Be Soaring, But a New Risk Has Emerged for Strategy. Here's What MSTR Investors Need to Know.
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has risen more than 20% over the past month. The geopolitical conflicts and fears of the debt-driven devaluation of the U.S. dollar fueled that rally.
Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), which holds 4.02% of Bitcoin's total lifetime supply, have also rallied 35% over the past month. Those gains aren't surprising, since Strategy's 845,050 Bitcoins are worth $63.5 billion -- compared to its enterprise value of $50 billion.
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Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1535
|
-0,0004
|
|
-0,03
|Japanischer Yen
|
178,8195
|
-0,1605
|
|
-0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8572
|
0,0008
|
|
0,09
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9447
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,049
|
-0,0063
|
|
-0,07