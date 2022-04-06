The Publicly Traded Bitcoin Miner You Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to publicly traded Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) seem to be the names that investors are most likely to be familiar with. But there's a new miner in town that investors ought to know about, because it's producing more Bitcoin than both.Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) went public without much fanfare via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) late last year. The company produced 5,700 Bitcoin tokens for its own account in 2021, the most ever mined in a year by a publicly-traded company. (Core Scientific also mines Bitcoin on behalf of customers.) By comparison, Marathon Digital reported that it mined 4,019 Bitcoins in 2021, while Riot Blockchain mined 3,812. Even more exciting is that Core Scientific is keeping its foot on the gas, and is on pace to mine significantly more tokens in 2022. In January and February alone, it produced a total of 2,000 Bitcoins. If it can maintain that rate, it will more than double its 2021 result this year.