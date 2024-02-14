|
14.02.2024 13:17:00
The Spot Bitcoin ETFs Aren't All the Same. Here Are the 2 I Would Buy.
One of the major factors in the cryptocurrency rally of the past few months is the arrival of spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). At a stroke, these new securities make investing in the No. 1 cryptocurrency much easier, as investors can buy and sell it like any other market-tradable asset (such as stocks or bonds). Previously, an investor had to open, manage, and keep secure a dedicated digital wallet.As many investors and pundits expected, spot Bitcoin ETFs have been hot items since winning approval for listing by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January. Eleven were given the nod, but not all were created equal. In my view, two spot Bitcoin ETFs stand out among that crowd -- iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKB).iShares is the ETF brand of the world's No. 1 manager of such securities, BlackRock, with a staggering $3.5 trillion in ETF assets under management (AUM). In any ETF, spot Bitcoin or otherwise, as investors we owe it to ourselves to place our money in the most trusted hands possible. iShares operates some of the top ETFs on the scene, including the massive iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
